MOREHEAD, Ky. — Detrick Mostella had a career-high 19 points, Jason Burnell had his ninth double-double of the season and Jacksonville State defeated Morehead State 77-71 on Saturday.

Burnell had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Gamecocks (15-6, 7-1), who bounced back from their first Ohio Valley Conference loss at Eastern Kentucky.

The game was tight all the way. The Gamecocks got some breathing room when Burnell’s jumper capped a 6-0 run that made it 67-62 with 5:40 to go and Mostella’s layup turned that into a 10-2 surge for a 71-64 lead at the 4:34 mark.

The Eagles (8-13, 4-4), who had won four straight, made three straight free throws but Mostella hit a jumper and Burnell had a tip-in that made it 75-67 with 2:21 to go. That was the biggest lead for either team.

Morehead got it down to four at 1:27 but the Eagles had to foul three times to force the Gamecocks to the line, and after Burnell made two free throws with :28 to go they missed two 3-point attempts.

A.J. Hicks had 22 points to lead Morehead and Lamontray Harris added 15.

