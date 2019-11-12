Travis Anderson had 14 points for the Buccaneers (1-2). Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added eight rebounds.

Furman sprinted to a 48-14 halftime advantage and then coasted to the win. Mounce had his 19 points in the first half.

Furman plays Southern Wesleyan at home on Friday. Charleston Southern plays Dayton on the road on Saturday.

