Brandon Austin had 21 points for the Bulldogs (8-19, 2-11), who have lost 11 in a row. Jalen Dupree added 16 points and eight rebounds. Robert Allen had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
The Paladins swept the season series. Furman defeated Samford 101-78 on Jan. 22.
Furman plays Chattanooga at home on Saturday. Samford plays at The Citadel on Saturday.
