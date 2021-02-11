Long Island-Brooklyn led 32-30 at the break but scored a season-low 28 points in the second half. The Mountaineers are the NEC’s top defensive team and held LIU to a season low 60 points.
Jermaine Jackson Jr. had 19 points for the Sharks (7-6, 7-6). Virshon Cotton added 13 points. Ty Flowers had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Eral Penn added 10 points and 12 boards.
