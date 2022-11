BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s visits the Cal Poly Mustangs after Dakota Leffew scored 21 points in Mount St. Mary’s 83-74 loss to the USC Trojans.

Cal Poly finished 7-21 overall with a 4-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Mustangs averaged 61.5 points per game last season, 27.1 in the paint, 11.0 off of turnovers and 6.6 on fast breaks.