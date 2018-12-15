EMMITSBURG, Md. — Jalen Gibbs set career highs with 30 points and 6-of-12 3-point shooting and Mount St. Mary’s used a big second-half run to beat Division III Wilson College 74-59 on Saturday for its first win of the season.

Vado Morse added 14 points and Omar Habwe had seven rebounds, five steals and a career-high five assists for the Mountaineers (1-9), who shot 46 percent and scored 25 points off 18 turnovers by the Phoenix.

Rashaan Bean scored eight in Wilson’s opening 17-11 run and the Phoenix led by as many as seven before Habwe’s go-ahead free throw put the Mountaineers up 22-21. Wilson closed to 33-31 on Keion Adams’ back-to-back 3s, but Dee Barnes hit a jumper for a 35-33 Mountaineers’ halftime lead.

The Phoenix scored seven straight and led 48-46 on Ian Hess’ layup, but Gibbs scored a go-ahead 3 and the Mountaineers pulled away with a 23-8 run for a 66-54 lead with 3:55 left. Damian Chong Qui’s 3 with 2:46 left gave Mount St. Mary’s a 16-point lead and Wilson got no closer than 13 from there.

Adams scored 16 points with nine rebounds, Zachary Powell added 14 points and Bean scored 10 for the Phoenix.

