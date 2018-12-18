WASHINGTON — Malik Jefferson hit a jump shot in the final minutes to give Mount St. Mary’s enough cushion to hold off American 56-55 on Tuesday night for its second win this season.

Jefferson’s jumper gave the Mountaineers a 56-53 lead. American’s Josh Alexander made two free throws to close to the final score with 41 seconds left. Marvin Bragg stole the ball with six seconds left to give the Eagles a chance to take the win, but Sa’eed Nelson missed a layup. Omar Habwe grabbed the rebound to seal the win for Mount St. Mary’s (2-9) which has won two straight after opening 0-9.

Jefferson finished with 12 points and a Division I program-record 20 rebounds. He had 12 offensive boards.

Mount St. Mary’s took a 29-22 lead into the break and remained out front until a Nelson jump shot tied it at 35-35 with 13:37 remaining. Jefferson answered with a jumper, Nana Opoku followed with a jump shot and Vado Morse drove for a layup for a 41-35 advantage. The Eagles fought back to tie but could never take the lead.

Nelson had 23 points for American (5-4).

