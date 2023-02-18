Mount St. Mary's hosts Canisius following Staveskie's 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Canisius Golden Griffins (7-18, 5-11 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (9-18, 5-11 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Canisius visits the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Tahj Staveskie scored 21 points in Canisius’ 81-78 victory over the Rider Broncs. The Mountaineers are 4-8 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s is ninth in the MAAC scoring 63.0 points while shooting 41.9% from the field.

The Golden Griffins are 5-11 in MAAC play. Canisius has a 5-11 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Benjamin is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Dakota Leffew is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Jordan Henderson is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging 13.6 points. Staveskie is shooting 37.0% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

