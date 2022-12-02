Mount St. Mary's hosts Rider following Benjamin's 28-point game

Rider Broncs (2-4) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (4-4, 1-0 MAAC)
The Broncs are 0-2 on the road. Rider is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Mountaineers and Broncs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Benjamin averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Dakota Leffew is shooting 38.0% and averaging 12.4 points for Mount St. Mary’s.
Dwight Murray Jr. is averaging 19.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Broncs. Mervin James is averaging 10.7 points for Rider.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.