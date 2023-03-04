Nelson, Manhattan Jaspers host the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (11-19, 7-12 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (12-16, 10-9 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Manhattan -2; over/under is 132.5 BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan takes on Mount St. Mary’s in a matchup of MAAC teams. The Jaspers are 5-8 in home games. Manhattan is sixth in the MAAC scoring 67.8 points while shooting 44.0% from the field.

The Mountaineers are 7-12 in MAAC play. Mount St. Mary’s is fifth in the MAAC with 12.6 assists per game led by Jalen Benjamin averaging 3.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Nelson is averaging 15.1 points, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Jaspers. Samir Stewart is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Benjamin is averaging 15.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Mountaineers. Dakota Leffew is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

