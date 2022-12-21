Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers to visit Howard Bison Wednesday

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (5-7, 1-1 MAAC) at Howard Bison (6-8) Washington; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Howard -1; over/under is 133 BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division foes Howard and Mount St. Mary’s square off. The Bison are 3-1 on their home court. Howard is sixth in the MEAC scoring 69.1 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Mountaineers are 3-4 on the road. Mount St. Mary’s ranks fifth in the MAAC shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Hawkins is averaging 12.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bison. William Settle is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Howard.

Jalen Benjamin is averaging 16.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Mountaineers. Malik Jefferson is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

