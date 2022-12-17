Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers welcome the Robert Morris Colonials on Sunday

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Robert Morris Colonials (4-7, 1-1 Horizon) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (5-6, 1-1 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris faces Mount St. Mary’s for a Division 1 Division matchup Sunday. The Mountaineers are 2-2 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Colonials are 2-3 in road games. Robert Morris is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Benjamin is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Malik Jefferson is averaging 10.5 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Enoch Cheeks is averaging 15.9 points, 3.1 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Colonials. Kahliel Spear is averaging 14.1 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Colonials: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

