Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers welcome the Robert Morris Colonials on Sunday

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Robert Morris Colonials (4-7, 1-1 Horizon) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (5-6, 1-1 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mount St. Mary’s -4; over/under is 130 BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris takes on Mount St. Mary’s for a Division 1 Division matchup Sunday. The Mountaineers have gone 2-2 at home. Mount St. Mary’s is ninth in the MAAC in rebounding with 31.4 rebounds. Malik Jefferson leads the Mountaineers with 7.9 boards.

The Colonials are 2-3 in road games. Robert Morris is fifth in the Horizon with 13.4 assists per game led by Michael Green III averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Benjamin is shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 17.1 points and 4.4 assists. Jefferson is shooting 58.0% and averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Advertisement

Josh Corbin is shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 12.6 points. Kahliel Spear is averaging 14.1 points and 8.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Colonials: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article