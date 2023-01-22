Mount St. Mary's plays Marist on home losing streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Marist Red Foxes (7-10, 3-5 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-13, 2-6 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mount St. Mary’s -4; over/under is 124.5 BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s is looking to end its three-game home slide with a win against Marist. The Mountaineers are 2-5 on their home court. Mount St. Mary’s ranks fifth in the MAAC shooting 34.3% from downtown, led by Jedy Cordilia shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Red Foxes have gone 3-5 against MAAC opponents. Marist ranks second in the MAAC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Patrick Gardner averaging 5.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Benjamin is averaging 14.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Mountaineers. Dakota Leffew is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Advertisement

Isaiah Brickner is averaging 6.5 points for the Red Foxes. Gardner is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 2-8, averaging 57.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Red Foxes: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article