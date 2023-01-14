Mount St. Mary's plays Quinnipiac in conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Quinnipiac Bobcats (13-5, 4-3 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-11, 2-4 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac visits Mount St. Mary’s in MAAC action Sunday. The Mountaineers are 2-4 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s has a 3-5 record against opponents above .500. The Bobcats are 4-3 in MAAC play. Quinnipiac is fifth in the MAAC allowing 66.3 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Jefferson is averaging 9.7 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Dakota Leffew is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Tyrese Williams is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 8.4 points. Dezi Jones is averaging 11.2 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 60.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

