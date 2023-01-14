Mount St. Mary's plays Quinnipiac in conference matchup

Quinnipiac Bobcats (13-5, 4-3 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-11, 2-4 MAAC)
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Jefferson is averaging 9.7 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Dakota Leffew is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.
Tyrese Williams is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 8.4 points. Dezi Jones is averaging 11.2 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 60.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.
Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.