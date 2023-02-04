Mount St. Mary's plays Quinnipiac on 3-game road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (7-16, 3-9 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (17-6, 8-4 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s visits Quinnipiac looking to end its three-game road slide. The Bobcats are 8-2 in home games. Quinnipiac ranks fourth in the MAAC shooting 35.1% from deep, led by Savion Lewis shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Mountaineers are 3-9 in MAAC play. Mount St. Mary’s ranks ninth in the MAAC with 29.9 rebounds per game led by George Tinsley averaging 6.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Otieno is averaging eight points and 7.4 rebounds for the Bobcats. Dezi Jones is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Dakota Leffew is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 13 points. Jalen Benjamin is averaging 11.9 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Mountaineers: 2-8, averaging 57.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

