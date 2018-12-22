EMMITSBURG, Md. — Vado Morse scored 18 points and Mount St. Mary’s routed Division III St. Mary’s College of Maryland 83-44 on Saturday.

Mount St. Mary’s (3-9) has won three straight since opening the season with nine consecutive losses. The Mountaineers travel to face Minnesota on Dec. 30.

Morse was 6 of 11 from the field including a pair of 3-pointers. Jalen Gibbs added 13 points and a game-high nine rebounds for Mount St. Mary’s, which used its entire bench and each player scored at least two points.

Justin Milstead scored 10 points on 3-of-13 shooting to lead St. Mary’s.

Mount St. Mary’s had a double-digit lead about six minutes into the game and built a 43-19 halftime advantage. The Mountaineers outrebounded St. Mary’s 52-27, forced 18 turnovers and shot 21 of 24 (88 percent) from the free-throw line.

