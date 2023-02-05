Mount St. Mary's takes on Quinnipiac on 3-game slide

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (7-16, 3-9 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (17-6, 8-4 MAAC)
The Mountaineers have gone 3-9 against MAAC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s ranks third in the MAAC shooting 35.3% from downtown. Jedy Cordilia paces the Mountaineers shooting 50% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dezi Jones is shooting 43.0% and averaging 11.9 points for the Bobcats. Tyrese Williams is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.
George Tinsley is averaging 7.4 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Jalen Benjamin is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.
Mountaineers: 2-8, averaging 57.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.