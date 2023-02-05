Mount St. Mary's takes on Quinnipiac on 3-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (7-16, 3-9 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (17-6, 8-4 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quinnipiac -11.5; over/under is 135 BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s comes into the matchup against Quinnipiac after losing three straight games. The Bobcats are 8-2 on their home court. Quinnipiac is third in the MAAC with 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Ike Nweke averaging 9.0.

The Mountaineers have gone 3-9 against MAAC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s ranks third in the MAAC shooting 35.3% from downtown. Jedy Cordilia paces the Mountaineers shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dezi Jones is shooting 43.0% and averaging 11.9 points for the Bobcats. Tyrese Williams is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

George Tinsley is averaging 7.4 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Jalen Benjamin is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Mountaineers: 2-8, averaging 57.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

