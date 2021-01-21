Central Connecticut totaled 24 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Myles Baker had 12 points for the Blue Devils (2-9, 2-6), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Ian Krishnan added 12 points. Jamir Reed had seven rebounds.
Greg Outlaw, who led the Blue Devils in scoring entering the matchup with 12 points per game, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5). Tre Mitchell scored only two points despite heading into the matchup as the Blue Devils’ second leading scorer at 11.0 points per game. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 4).
