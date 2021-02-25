Ronell Giles Jr. had 14 points for the Red Flash (6-16, 5-13). Marlon Hargis added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Josh Cohen had 11 points.
The Mountaineers improve to 2-0 against the Red Flash for the season. Mount St. Mary’s defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 75-57 on Dec. 8.
___
___
