BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State hosts the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Justin Steers scored 21 points in Coppin State’s 99-89 overtime loss to the Georgetown Hoyas.

Coppin State went 9-23 overall with a 3-6 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Eagles shot 38.6% from the field and 29.7% from 3-point range last season.