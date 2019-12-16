Fauolo will be suspended for the first two games of the 2020 season, Bean will miss the season opener and Polu will be suspended for half a game.

Four Nevada players were suspended last week for their involvement in the fight.

UNLV beat Nevada 33-30 in overtime when freshman quarterback Kenyon Oblad hooked up with freshman receiver Steve Jenkins for a 19-yard touchdown. Right after the winning score, players from both sides began feuding in the end zone and near the stands.

