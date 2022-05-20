Mountain West to eliminate 2-division format in football

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Mountain West Conference will eliminate its two-division format in football for the 2023 season.
The two-division format will remain in place for the 2022 season.
A scheduling model and tiebreaking procedures are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
Other conferences are expected to follow, most notably the 14-team Atlantic Coast Conference. The ACC is looking to implement a new scheduling model as soon as 2023.
To have a conference title game, NCAA rules previously required leagues to split into divisions if they could not play a full round-robin schedule. But those rules were scrapped by the NCAA Division I Council. The 10-member Big 12 wound up deciding to resume its title game even without divisions in part to raise the profile of the winner for playoff consideration.
