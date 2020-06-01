In women’s volleyball, a 16-match modified double round robin schedule will be used instead of the current 18-match slate.
Conference champions and NCAA tournament representatives will be determined by regular-season results in sports where postseason tournaments are eliminated.
Postseason championships in swimming, diving, indoor and outdoor track and field and golf will also be reduced in length or modified.
The Mountain West conference will also use virtual meetings and virtual football and basketball media days.
