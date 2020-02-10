Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (12-13, 6-7). Deontaye Buskey added 12 points, and Ty Jones had 11 points.
Both teams face High Point in their next game. Charleston Southern heads home to host the Panthers on Thursday, while USC Upstate will be on the road for its matchup against High Point on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.