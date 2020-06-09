As a player at Texas Tech from 1991-95, Johnson helped the Lady Raiders to four consecutive Southwest Conference championships and the NCAA Sweet 16 each of those four seasons. They won their only national title in 1993.
“I am heartbroken today. Noel Johnson is one of the most beloved players in the history of Texas Tech women’s basketball,” said Marsha Sharp, the Texas Tech coach from 1982-2006. “Our hearts and prayers go out to Noel’s family, friends and the entire Midwestern family. Rest In Peace No. 23.”
A memorial celebrating Johnson’s life is scheduled for June 20 on the Midwestern State campus.
Before becoming Midwestern State’s coach, Johnson was an assistant coach at Texas State from 1998-2007 and then at North Texas for one season.
Johnson was enshrined into the Texas Tech Hall of Honor in 2005, the Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018 and the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame in 2019.
The West Texas native helped Nazareth High School win a pair of Texas Class A state championships.
