Nichols said Fulton is seeking Holmes Youthful Trainee Act designation, which can allow a young offender to keep his record clean.
According to the court records, Willekes’ alleged offense was also Sept. 8. The records list a misdemeanor assault and battery charge for Willekes, amended from misdemeanor assault. The records also list a misdemeanor drunk-and-disorderly person charge. A message was left with an attorney for Willekes.
Fulton and Willekes are both redshirt freshmen.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.