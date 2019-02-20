Mount St. Mary’s (7-20, 4-10) vs. Central Connecticut (11-16, 5-9)

William H. Detrick Gymnasium, New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Connecticut goes for the season sweep over Mount St. Mary’s after winning the previous matchup in Emmitsburg. The teams last met on Jan. 12, when the Blue Devils outshot Mount St. Mary’s 47.9 percent to 38.5 percent and hit 10 more foul shots en route to a 77-68 victory.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Central Connecticut has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Mount St. Mary’s has depended on freshmen. Seniors Tyler Kohl, Joe Hugley and Deion Bute have collectively scored 50 percent of Central Connecticut’s points this season. On the other hand, freshmen Vado Morse, Malik Jefferson and Damian Chong Qui have combined to score 42 percent of the team’s points this year and have accounted for 50 percent of all Mountaineers points over their last five.

CREATING OFFENSE: Morse has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Mount St. Mary’s field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 21 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Blue Devils are 0-9 when they score 63 points or fewer and 11-7 when they exceed 63 points. The Mountaineers are 0-15 when allowing 74 or more points and 7-5 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Central Connecticut is a flawless 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40 percent or less. The Blue Devils are 4-16 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Mount St. Mary’s has scored 66.6 points and allowed 68.4 points over its last five games. Central Connecticut has averaged 72.4 points while giving up 74 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.