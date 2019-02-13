Robert Morris (13-12, 8-4) vs. Mount St. Mary’s (6-19, 3-9)

Knott Arena, Emmitsburg, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris goes for the season sweep over Mount St. Mary’s after winning the previous matchup in Moon Township. The teams last met on Jan. 5, when the Colonials shot 40 percent from the field en route to the three-point victory.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Robert Morris has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Mount St. Mary’s has leaned on freshmen. For the Colonials, seniors Josh Williams, Malik Petteway and Matty McConnell have scored 50 percent of the team’s points this season, including 56 percent of all Colonials points over their last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Vado Morse, Malik Jefferson and Damian Chong Qui have collectively scored 42 percent of all Mount St. Mary’s points this season, including 50 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Colonials have scored 70.1 points per game and allowed 66.5 points per game across 12 conference games. Those are both nice improvements over the 64 points scored and 72.2 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Morse has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Mount St. Mary’s field goals over the last three games. Morse has accounted for 16 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Colonials are 0-10 when they allow at least 73 points and 13-2 when they hold opponents to anything below 73. The Mountaineers are 0-15 when allowing 74 or more points and 6-4 on the season, otherwise.

WINNING WHEN: Robert Morris is a perfect 12-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Colonials are 1-12 when opponents score more than 65.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Robert Morris has held opposing teams to 68 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all NEC teams.

