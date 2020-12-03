SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Chong Qui has accounted for 44 percent of all Mount St. Mary’s field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 16 field goals and 14 assists in those games.
DID YOU KNOW: Mount St. Mary’s is rated second among NEC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 26.7 percent. The Mountaineers have averaged nine offensive boards per game.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.