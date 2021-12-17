Williams, the reigning ACC Player of the Week, scored 34 points and had eight rebounds and seven assists. He followed up his previous two games in which he had a triple-double in a win against South Carolina Upstate, then followed with a career-high 36 points in a win over VMI.
Against Charlotte, Wake Forest led by 19 late in the first half and never trailed. There was one tie when Charlotte’s Clyde Trapp hit a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left. The Demon Deacons then called time out and let the clock run down for Williams to make a play.
Mucius scored 20 points and made 4 of 10 3-pointers. He grabbed eight rebounds and had four assists. Dallas Walton added 14 points for the Demon Deacons (11-1).
Jahmir Young led Charlotte (5-5) with 27 points and nine rebounds. Trapp scored 17 points and Aly Khalifa, a freshman from Alexandria, Egypt, added 10.
Both teams relied heavily on their starters and Charlotte’s Marvin Cannon, who had eight points, was the only non-starter to score for either team.
