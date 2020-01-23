C.J. Jones and reserve Antonio Green had 18 points each to lead the Blue Raiders (4-16, 0-7), whose losing streak reached 11 games. Jayce Johnson scored 13.
Louisiana Tech shot 59% from the floor, including 54% from 3-point range (7 of 13). Middle Tennessee shot 38% overall and just 24% from distance (7 of 29).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-5, 4-2) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-15, 0-6) Conference USA
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.