Mullins and Washington State host Oregon

Washington State Cougars (3-2) at Oregon Ducks (3-4) Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Washington State visits the Oregon Ducks after Jabe Mullins scored 22 points in Washington State’s 96-54 victory against the Detroit Mercy Titans. The Ducks have gone 2-2 in home games. Oregon has a 2-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cougars are 0-1 on the road. Washington State is eighth in the Pac-12 with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Gueye averaging 7.0.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richardson is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, while averaging 13.7 points and 4.9 assists. N’Faly Dante is shooting 59.6% and averaging 13.0 points for Oregon.

TJ Bamba is shooting 52.9% and averaging 16.0 points for the Cougars. Mullins is averaging 14.2 points for Washington State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

