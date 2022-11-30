Mullins and Washington State host Oregon

Washington State Cougars (3-2) at Oregon Ducks (3-4)
The Cougars are 0-1 on the road. Washington State is eighth in the Pac-12 with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Gueye averaging 7.0.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richardson is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, while averaging 13.7 points and 4.9 assists. N’Faly Dante is shooting 59.6% and averaging 13.0 points for Oregon.
TJ Bamba is shooting 52.9% and averaging 16.0 points for the Cougars. Mullins is averaging 14.2 points for Washington State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.