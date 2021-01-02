Jordan Ivy-Curry had 15 points and Keaton Wallace scored 15 points apiece for the Roadrunners (4-5, 0-2). Jacob Germany had 11 points and Jhivvan Jackson 10.
Rice defeated UTSA 95-86 on Friday.
