Mullins leads Denver against Houston Baptist after 27-point game

Denver Pioneers (6-1) at Houston Baptist Huskies (1-6)
The Pioneers are 2-0 on the road.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bonke Maring is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Huskies. Brycen Long is averaging 13.0 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 50.8% for Houston Baptist.
Tevin Smith is averaging 14.5 points for the Pioneers. Tommy Bruner is averaging 12.9 points and 3.3 assists for Denver.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.