Mullins leads Denver against Houston Baptist after 27-point game

Denver Pioneers (6-1) at Houston Baptist Huskies (1-6) Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston Baptist -3.5; over/under is 149 BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Houston Baptist Huskies after Justin Mullins scored 27 points in Denver’s 77-76 win over the New Orleans Privateers. The Huskies have gone 1-2 in home games. Houston Baptist is 0-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Pioneers are 2-0 on the road.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bonke Maring is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Huskies. Brycen Long is averaging 13.0 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 50.8% for Houston Baptist.

Tevin Smith is averaging 14.5 points for the Pioneers. Tommy Bruner is averaging 12.9 points and 3.3 assists for Denver.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

