EDINBURG, Texas — Chris Mullins had 22 points, Quentin Millora-Brown had his first career double-double and Rice defeated UT-Rio Grande Valley 75-67 on Tuesday night.

Millora-Brown had 12 points and a career-high 10 rebounds for the Owls (5-7) and Trey Murphy III had three 3-pointers for a career-high 13 points. It was the third-straight 20-plus game for Mullins

Rice went 6 of 12 from 3-point range while UTRGV missed all eight of its shots from distance and the Owls led 31-25 at halftime despite 11 turnovers.

The Owls, 10 for 25 overall in the first half, went 13 of 26 in the second half. They quickly built the advantage to 16 points — Murphy’s trey made it 45-29 with 13:08 to go — and stayed comfortably ahead by making 16 of 23 free throws. Rice went 11 of 14 in the final 2:05 after UTRGV had gotten as close as six several times.

Terry Winn led four players in double figures with 12 for the Vaqueros.

