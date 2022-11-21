Mullins, WSU ride parade of 3s past E. Washington 82-56

Last year, Pac-12 Washington State led the Big Sky Eagles (1-4) 40-28 at halftime before Eastern Washington used a 48-point second half to upset the Cougars 76-71 for their first-ever win in five attempts against WSU.

On Monday, the Cougars (2-2) led 36-21 at the break and kept the pressure on. Mullins sank his fifth 3 of the second half with 8:55 left and the Cougars led 67-44. He was 5-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc in the second half.