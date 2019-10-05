Eaddy ran it in from 1-yard out with 6:23 left in the third quarter to cap an 11-play, 61-yard drive for a 14-10 Tigers lead. Ryan Quigley’s 31-yard touchdown run with 9:24 to play ended the scoring.
Eaddy finished with 60 yards rushing and 52 yards receiving and Davidson threw for 271 yards. Princeton outgained Columbia 378-232 in total yards. The Tigers held the Lions to 35 yards rushing on 32 carries.
Bean led Columbia with 187 yards passing.
