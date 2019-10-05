PRINCETON, N.J. — Collin Eaddy scored two touchdowns and accounted for 112 total yards to help lead Princeton past Columbia 21-10 on Saturday.

Kevin Davidson threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Eaddy with 2:23 remaining in the first quarter to give Princeton a (3-0, 1-0 Ivy League) a 7-3 lead.

Columbia (1-2, 0-1) regained the lead going on a 12-play, 85-yard drive that ended when Josh Bean threw a 24-yard TD pass to Ronald Smith with 76 seconds left before halftime.