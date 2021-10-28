For the Wildcats (0-7, 0-4), they are certain to take the tack of using multiple quarterbacks in an effort to end a 19-game losing streak, the longest in school history. Wide receiver Jamarye Joiner proved effective as a change of pace to freshman Will Plummer in a tough loss to Washington last week. Joiner rushed four times for 25 yards, scoring Arizona’s only touchdown on a 1-yard run in the second quarter, and did not complete his lone pass attempt.