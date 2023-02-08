Munden and Fairleigh Dickinson host LIU

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (14-11, 7-3 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (3-20, 1-10 NEC)
The Knights have gone 7-3 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 5-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marko Maletic is averaging 16.6 points for the Sharks. Jacob Johnson is averaging 10.8 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for LIU.
Demetre Roberts is averaging 16.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Knights. Grant Singleton is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.
LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-9, averaging 64.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.
Knights: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.