MONROE, La. — Travis Munnings and Michael Ertel scored 16 points apiece to lead Louisiana-Monroe to a 75-69 victory over Troy on Thursday night.

UL Monroe (11-7, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference) has won two straight. Troy (10-9, 3-4) has lost four of six since snapping its four-game win streak.

Munnings was 7 of 11 from the floor and grabbed seven rebounds. Ertel, who entered averaging 19.6 points in conference play, has scored in double figures in 11 straight games. Daishon Smith chipped in with 15 points. The trio combined to make 17 of the Warhawks’ 27 baskets and all six of their 3-pointers.

Jordon Varnado scored 29 points on 12-of-19 shooting for Troy.

UL Monroe took the lead for good with about two minutes left in the first half and built a 31-27 halftime edge. The Trojans tied it at 45 and stayed within single digits, but couldn’t take the lead.

Troy pulled to 69-66 with 1:46 to play. JD Williams scored on a layup, and Ertel and Smith each made two free throws inside the final minute for the Warhawks.

