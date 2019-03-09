LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Travis Munnings had 23 points as Louisiana-Monroe got past Arkansas-Little Rock 79-62 on Saturday.

JD Williams had 18 points for Louisiana-Monroe (16-14, 9-9 Sun Belt Conference). Daishon Smith added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tyree White had 12 points for the road team.

Rayjon Tucker had 17 points for the Trojans (10-21, 5-13), who have now lost six straight games. Deondre Burns added 12 points. Dani Koljanin had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Warhawks improve to 2-0 against the Trojans this season. Louisiana-Monroe defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 97-84 on Jan. 3.

