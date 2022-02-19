Kendal Coleman had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Demons (8-20, 5-9). Carvell Teasett added 13 points. Emareyon McDonald had 11 points.
The Islanders improve to 2-1 against the Demons for the season. In the most recent matchup, Northwestern State defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 90-76 on Jan. 29.
