Murdix leads Texas A&M-CC against SE Louisiana after 21-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SE Louisiana Lions (8-8, 2-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (10-6, 3-0 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M-CC -8.5; over/under is 151.5 BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC faces the SE Louisiana Lions after Terrion Murdix scored 21 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 80-71 win against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Islanders have gone 7-0 in home games. Texas A&M-CC averages 16.0 assists per game to lead the Southland, paced by Murdix with 4.4.

The Lions are 2-1 in Southland play. SE Louisiana ranks second in the Southland shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

The Islanders and Lions match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murdix is averaging 12.2 points, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Islanders. Isaac Mushila is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Advertisement

Boogie Anderson is averaging 12.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Lions. Christian Agnew is averaging 8.7 points over the past 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article