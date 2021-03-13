Jack Chambers threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores to lead Charleston Southern in its season opener. Chambers broke loose on an 18-yard TD run with 7:55 remaining and scored on a 1-yard run with 1:47 to play, but the Owls recovered the ensuing onside kick. He also had a 9-yard touchdown pass to Cayden Jordan in the second quarter.
Kennesaw State has won four straight against the Buccaneers and is 2-0 for the first since its 2015 inaugural season when it started 3-0.
