Rice had a 51-34 rebounding advantage, distributed 14 assists and 26-made shots and gathered eight steals on the defensive end though committed 15 turnovers that led to 15 Pioneer points. Fourteen players saw action for Rice.
J.J. Culver led Wayland Baptist with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
