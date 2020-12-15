Murphy was 8-for-12 shooting with a trio of 3-pointers, converted seven of eight free throws and added seven assists. The Terriers shot 50% for the game to Coastal Carolina’s 41%.
Wofford made 15 3-pointers, including a dagger of a pull-up 3 from Murphy with just over a minute left to shut the door on a Chanticleers comeback.
DeVante’ Jones had 25 points and seven rebounds for the Chanticleers (4-1). Deanthony Tipler added 19 points. Essam Mostafa had 15 points and nine rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.