SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Storm Murphy had 19 points as Wofford won its 13th consecutive game, defeating VMI 95-84 on Thursday night.

Fletcher Magee had 18 points for Wofford (22-4, 14-0 Southern Conference). Chevez Goodwin added 10 rebounds.

VMI put up 56 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Bubba Parham had 30 points for the Keydets (7-18, 1-12), who have now lost six consecutive games. Myles Lewis scored a career-high 22 points. Sarju Patel had 14 points.

The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Keydets this season. Wofford defeated VMI 90-76 on Jan. 12. Wofford plays UNC Greensboro at home on Saturday. VMI plays Furman on the road on Saturday.

