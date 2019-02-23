BOSTON — Tomas Murphy matched his career high with 21 points plus 12 rebounds as Northeastern won its seventh straight home game, topping Towson 73-58 on Saturday.

Vasa Pusica had 19 points and five steals for Northeastern (18-10, 12-4 Colonial Athletic Conference). Donnell Gresham added 16 points. Bolden Brace had seven rebounds for the hosts.

Jordan Roland, whose 15 points per game heading into the matchup was second on the Huskies, scored only 3 points on 1-for-10 shooting, 1 of 9 from behind the 3-point arc.

Nakye Sanders had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (10-19, 6-10). Allen Betrand added 11 points. Brian Fobbs had 10 points.

The Huskies leveled the season series against the Tigers with the win. Towson defeated Northeastern 75-72 on Jan. 24. Northeastern, which has already secured a first-round bye in the upcoming CAA Tournament, plays Delaware on the road on Thursday. Towson plays William & Mary at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.