The win over second-place Morehead State gives two-time defending OVC champ Belmont a three-game lead with four games remaining in the regular season.
JaCobi Wood had 19 points off the bench for Belmont (22-1, 16-0). Nick Muszynski added 13 points and four blocks. Luke Smith had 10 points. The Bruins set the OVC record for consecutive regular-season wins in conference with 26, last falling Jan. 25, 2020 to Austin Peay.
The Bruins haven’t lost a game this season since falling 96-83 to Samford on Dec. 5.
Ta’lon Cooper had 16 points for the Eagles (16-7, 13-3), whose 12-game winning streak came to an end. Johni Broome added 11 points and 13 rebounds. Skyelar Potter had 11 points as did DeVon Cooper.
